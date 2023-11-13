A project at Wingham Brush Public School is bringing fathers and their children together outside of home to spend quality time with each other.
Nearly two years ago, the school implemented the Fathering Project, and it has been going strong ever since.
The school noticed that at drop off and pick up times, and school meetings, the majority of the time it was mothers turning up.
"So we thought why is that happening? And what can we do about it?" Year 2/3D teacher Jason Goodwin said.
"And so we thought let's create a nice, friendly environment and group-like atmosphere where the dads will really enjoy coming into the school and getting on the school grounds. And so far it has been working really well.
Jason reports that anywhere between 20 fathers and their kids up to 40 dads and their children attend each Fathering Project event.
Once a term, activities are held to bring the fathers and their children on to school grounds after school hours.
"It's just a nice social event and the kids get to hang out. Events are always from 5.30 until 6.30. But everyone hangs around afterwards. They will chat and it's a friendly, non-confrontational event for the community to come together and enjoy one another," Jason explained.
"It really is an honour of mine to be able have so many fathers join me during their downtime."
Activities have included a LEGO night where dads and kids build LEGO together, a games night, and a sporting evening, with CrossFit athlete Brandon Swan, of DadHours, where fathers bonded with their children through fitness activities.
Sometimes, though, it is just a time for the dads. One such session was a visit from the Shaka Project, a men's mental health charity. And the next event is a meal at the pub in Wingham, to discuss what's worked so far and what the participants would like to see moving forward.
