A Remembrance Day service was held at the Club Taree RSL Memorial on the morning of Saturday, November 11 2023, honouring veterans of Australia's combined defence forces.
About 90 people attended the service, including ex-service personnel, RSL Club dignitaries, NSW Police personnel, 317 Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets, and members of the public.
The service was officiated by Club Taree CEO, Paul Allan, and began with a Welcome to Country by Uncle Ray Saunders.
Taree RSL Sub-branch president, Darcy Elbourne welcomed all present before speaking about the significance of Remembrance Day and the importance of remembering those who have served in Australia's defence forces, especially those who gave their lives.
After a minute's silence, the Last Post was performed by Taree RSL Sub-branch flugal player, Christina Jones. Darcy Elbourne recited The Ode before the playing of Reveille, again by Christina Jones.
MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle spoke of the respect owed to all who have served this country.
Cr Tickle made a point of mentioning Indigenous Australians who have served in Australia's defence during times of conflict, but who's contribution have often been overlooked when this history is recounted.
317 Squadron Air Cadets warrant officer Loni Farrell recited the Prayer for Peace and Freedom, before Christina Jones then performed a stirring version of Concierto De Aranjuez.
A laying of crosses was performed in commemoration of recently departed RSL members, then a wreath laying ceremony, and a prayer for commemoration of the fallen, recited by Taree RSL Sub-branch chaplain, reverend Bill Green.
Once again Taree RSL Sub-branch, in conjunction with Club Taree, conducted a ceremony that was respectful, dignified, and drew together the local community to acknowledge and honour those Australians who have served and sacrificed for their country.
