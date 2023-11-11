Manning River Times
Club Taree hosts 2023 Remembrance Day ceremony

By Rick Kernick
Updated November 11 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 3:58pm
317 Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets during the 2023 Remembrance Day service held at Club Taree. Picture by Rick Kernick.
A Remembrance Day service was held at the Club Taree RSL Memorial on the morning of Saturday, November 11 2023, honouring veterans of Australia's combined defence forces.

