100-year-old time capsule retrieved from Wingham Town Hall

Time capsules - they hold a fascination for young and old, and the older the time capsules is, the more magical they feel.
Recently, a time capsule was retrieved from within the walls of the Wingham Memorial Town Hall. It had been placed there 100 years ago, when the now heritage-listed building was being built.
The public wasn't made aware of its existence or retrieval, as the committee working to get it out had no idea what condition the contents would be in after 100 years.
"We've opened it to be sure that it was in good condition and not just a little pile of dust, because it could have been," said Wingham RSL Sub-branch member Terry Gould, also a member of the time capsule committee.
The capsule was constructed of galvanised downpipe, and encased and sealed in lead. Thankfully, all of the contents survived and are in good condition.
At the opening of the capsule, there was a lot of excitement for members of the committee, who were joined by some sub-branch members, members of Manning Valley Historical Society, a representative of the Wingham Business Chamber and MidCoast Council staff who have been helping during the process.
"We were also a bit apprehensive about whether it had survived 100 years, and grateful for the forefathers for their foresight into placing this in a memorial hall for the citizens of this town and Upper Manning," Mr Gould said.
However, if you're curious about what was found inside the time capsule, you'll have to wait until the big reveal, to take place at at commemoration service and Centenary Celebration Concert, Through the Decades, at the Town Hall on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
The original contents of the time capsule will then be displayed in the Wingham Museum. The committee is working on what will be put into in a new time capsule to be placed back within the walls of the Town Hall, to be recovered in 2123.
What can be made known at this stage is that one of the items inside the capsule was a parchment scroll, listing the names of WWI soldiers from Wingham and the Upper Manning who did not come home, and names of people from the Wingham Municipal Council at the time an were involved in the time capsule.
"There were so many names of people whose family still live in this area," Mr Gould said.
Descendants of those listed on the scroll, where the descendants could be found, have been invited as special guests to the commemorative service, including descendants of the architect who designed the town hall, Jim Chambers. Around eight of these descendants will be attending the service.
The commemorative service will take place inside the Wingham Memorial Town Hall starting 2pm. Following the service, the Through the Decades concert will celebrate the 100-year life of the hall, showcasing music and dance through each decade of the 100 years.
A special issue of the Manning Valley Historical Society Journal, The Wingham Memorial Town Hall and the Opening of its Time Capsule, edited by historian and author Maurie Garland especially for the occasion, will be on sale on the day.
Entry for the commemorative service and concert is by gold coin donation. There will be raffles on the day, with funds going to the Wingham RSL Sub-branch.
Entry limited to 240 people for safety reasons.
Disclaimer: Manning River Times journalist Julia Driscoll is a member of the time capsule committee.
