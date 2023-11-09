Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

100-year-old time capsule retrieved from Wingham Town Hall

By Julia Driscoll
November 10 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Committee members (from left) Maurie Garland, Terry Gould, Julia Driscoll, Mave Richardson AM PSM, Bill Beach and Herbert Flemming with the original and replacement time capsules. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Committee members (from left) Maurie Garland, Terry Gould, Julia Driscoll, Mave Richardson AM PSM, Bill Beach and Herbert Flemming with the original and replacement time capsules. Picture by Scott Calvin.

Time capsules - they hold a fascination for young and old, and the older the time capsules is, the more magical they feel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.