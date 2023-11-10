Nominations open for Wingham Australia Day Awards

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognised for their achievements?
Wingham Rotary Club is putting the call out for nominations for people from Wingham and surrounds, including Tinonee and the Upper Manning, for the Australia Day Awards to be presented in Wingham on Australia Day in 2024.
Nominations will be accepted for the following categories:
All you need to do to nominate someone is get a resume for the nomination written up, noting which category you are nominating for and detailing why the nominee deserves to win the award.
Email your nomination to Ron Hindmarsh at ronandhelen1@gmail.com, or post it to Wingham Rotary Club, PO Box 57, Wingham NSW 2429.
Nominations will be accepted until the end of November.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.