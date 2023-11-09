Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old Bar surfer to compete in Australian junior championships at Phillip Island

By Mick McDonald
November 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malakai Carson aims to make the best of his wildcard entry when he surfs the Australian titles at Phillip Island later this month.
Malakai Carson aims to make the best of his wildcard entry when he surfs the Australian titles at Phillip Island later this month.

Old Bar surfer Malakai Carson intends to take full advantage of a wildcard entry he gained into the Australian junior surfing championships to be held at Victoria's Phillip Island from November 25 to December 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.