Old Bar surfer Malakai Carson intends to take full advantage of a wildcard entry he gained into the Australian junior surfing championships to be held at Victoria's Phillip Island from November 25 to December 3.
He'll contest the under 14 division.
"We applied for the wildcard while we were in Bali,'' he said.
"I was hoping that I'd get it, but I was really shocked when I found out last week that I was going.''
Malakai is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
"Now I can't wait to get down there and surf.''
He realises the competition at the nationals will be fierce.
"I hope to win it, that'd be pretty good, but the competition will be pretty tough. It's going to be good, though, whatever happens.''
Surfing is a family sport, Malakai first hopping on a board when he was aged about four.
"I've been surfing competitively since I was seven,'' he said.
His best result to date is a win in the regional championships held at Boomerang Beach earlier this year. From there he qualified for the state championships held at Maroubra.
"I didn't do too good at state,'' he said.
"But it was good experience and I learnt a lot.''
He now hopes this will put him in good stead for his tilt at the Australian titles.
Malakai's hoping the surf at Phillip Island will be 'mid-sized and clean'.
He's never surfed there and will head to Victoria on November 23 with his family for the long road trip.
Malakai is in the surf as often as possible.
"Every day,'' he responded when asked how often he surfs and he rates Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast as his favoured break.
He's a member of the Saltwater Boardriders Club and is a regular in the club's monthly competitions. He credits the assistance of the club with his development as a surfer, while he is also coached by the Saltwater Surf School. He is sponsored by Saltwater Wine.
He hopes to one day to surf professionally, although he understands there's a lot of work involved.
"That's my goal though,'' he said.
A natural footer, he estimates he owns 10 boards.
"At least,'' he said.
Malakai attends St Clare's High School.
