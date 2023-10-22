WINGHAM Rugby League Club will consider naming the grandstand at the Wingham Sporting Complex in honour of one of the club's greats.
Work on upgrading the grandstand has started and will be completed well before the kickoff of the 2024 season. This will include extending the roof and also creating an area for sponsors.
Wingham treasurer Craig Martin said this is the first major improvements carried out on the grandstand since the complex was opened in 1977. He added the club is also top dressing the playing surface on the main ground, while a wheelchair access will be constructed between the bar/canteen and the stand.
"We'll look at naming the stand and obviously there's no shortage of people who would be in line for the honour,'' he said.
"This is something we'll think about in the next few months.''
Mr Martin said the club will also consider naming the club room that has been constructed at the complex. This contains memorabilia from the club's 100 plus year history.
He said there will be a platform area in the grandstand for the exclusive use of sponsors.
"Corporate area is probably a bit strong a word, but that basically what we're looking at,'' he said.
"We can sell it to a business for their exclusive use on one of our game days. They can have a day at the football and we'll look after them.''
Much needed work on refurbishing the dressing sheds was completed before the 2023 season.
Meanwhile North Coast under 18 representative middle forward Jett Gilbert was named the club's player of the year in all grades at the recent presentation night. Gilbert was also the Group Three under 18 player of the year and the North Coast under 18 player of the year. Gilbert's dad, Andrew was the reserve grade players' player. He made a comeback this season - 20 years after playing in Wingham's last first grade premiership winning side in 2003.
Forwards Shannon Martin and Jackson Mullen shared the first grade player of the year award.
Mitchell Collins has been re-signed as first grade captain-coach for next year. A hooker, Collins led the Tigers to the semi-finals in 2022 and 2023.
