WINGHAM'S Jett Gilbert was named North Coast Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) best forward for this year's representative rugby league season.
Jett, who alternated between front row and lock, said he enjoyed the campaign, even though the Bulldogs weren't that successful.
"We didn't win a game - we had one draw,'' he said.
"But it was good experience and I leant a lot.''
Jett is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week. He earns a $50 open order at Iguana.
The under 16 and 18 representative matches are played before the start of the Group Three season-proper. Jett was a member of the North Coast under 16s last year and attended trials for the 18s last September/October.
"We didn't really have an off-season,'' he said.
"After they named the team we had to train over the summer.''
Jett, who turns 17 this year, will be eligible for under 18s again in 2024 and is aiming to retain his spot in the squad. He also hopes his form will be good enough next year to attract the attention of Country selectors for the match against City.
With rep footy out of the way, Jett can now turn his attention to the Group Three under 18s and the Wingham Tigers. The Tigers returned to the competition this year after failing to field a team in 2022.
"We're going okay,'' he said of the season so far.
"We've won two games and lost two.''
Jett was named player of the match in Wingham's tough 12-10 win over Taree City last weekend.
He started playing league when he was five and has always been a Tiger. He also represented Group Three in the younger age divisions before moving into the North Coast Andrew Johns Cup squad (under 16s) last year.
"I played a bit of hooker when I was real young. But since then I've been a prop or hooker - in the middle,'' he said.
I love all the stuff about footy, especially the physicality. I enjoy playing in the same team with my mates- Why Jett Gilbert likes rugby league
His dad, Andrew, rates among the upper echelon of hookers to play for the Tigers. He was a member of the club's premiership winning sides in 2002/2004.
Jett said he enjoys the physicality of rugby league.
"I love all the stuff about footy, especially the physicality. I enjoy playing in the same team with my mates,'' he replied.
Rugby league is his sporting passion.
"I play a bit of touch in the local comp at Wingham, but otherwise it's all footy,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
