COMEBACK hooker Andrew Gilbert will play his 150th first grade game for the Wingham Tigers in Saturday's Group Three Rugby League clash against Port City at the Wingham Sporting Complex.
Gilbert, 40, answered an SOS from captain-coach Mitch Collins last week to turn out for the Tigers against Taree City. He played the 80 minutes and turned in a solid effort as the Tigers clinched a vital 20-16 win. It was only the second game Gilbert had played this year as he injured his shoulder earlier in the season.
"That was his 149th first grade game - he retired on 148,'' Collins said.
"Now he gets to play his 150th - he had no idea he was that close.''
It couldn't be more timely. Saturday will also be the reunion of Wingham's 2003 premiership winning side, where Gilbert was one of the stars. The Tigers downed Forster-Tuncurry 30-20 in front of a Group Three record crowd that day at Wingham. It remains the only time Wingham has hosted the grand final.
"Most of the side's going to be there on Saturday,'' Collins said.
It's unlikely, he agreed, that any would have expected to see one of their team mates still running around, especially in first grade.
The Tigers can seal a top five berth by beating the second placed Breakers. If they lose, they'll have to rely on Port Sharks accounting for Taree City on Sunday at Port, a game Collins believes could go either way.
The Tigers have named the same 17 as beat the Bulls. Collins will start from the bench after being cleared to return from a broken hand. He's likely to share the hooking duties with Gilbert.
"It'll depend on how the game pans out - he'll probably play the first 20 and then I'll come on,'' he said.
While happy with the win over Taree, Collins was concerned that his side again almost frittered away a match winning lead. Wingham dominated the first half and moved to a 20-0 lead early in the second stanza. However, they conceded 16 points late in the match.
"Every game except for two this year we've led going into the second half,'' Collins said.
"It might be an attitude thing, because when we get one try put on us, it seems to be a domino effect.''
Collins added that this year is similar to last season, when the Tigers beat the Breakers in the final round and Macleay downed Port Sharks to give Wingham a finals berth.
He said the Breakers are still a chance of claiming the minor premiership, so they'll want to be at their best.
"I was hoping they might rest a few, but unfortunately that's not going to happen now,'' he said.
"We just have to win, then who knows, we might even finish fourth.''
The Tigers will also raise funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation during the day.
