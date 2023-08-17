Manning River Timessport
Comeback hooker to notch 150th first grade game

By Mick McDonald
August 18 2023 - 8:30am
Andrew Gilbert will reach the 150 first grade game milestone for Wingham in Saturday's clash against Port City at Wingham.
COMEBACK hooker Andrew Gilbert will play his 150th first grade game for the Wingham Tigers in Saturday's Group Three Rugby League clash against Port City at the Wingham Sporting Complex.

