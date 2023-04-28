WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins joins the 100 club on Sunday when the Tigers meet Forster-Tuncurry in the opening game of the Group Three Rugby League season at Wingham.
A club junior, Collins will join his grandfather, Kinglsey 'Dooley' Collins and his dad, Paul, as 100 gamers for the Tigers. He was stuck on 99 when Wingham bowed out in last season's preliminary final when beaten by eventual premiers, Port City. Now he'll get to bring up the century on his home ground.
"It's good to finally get there,'' he said.
However, Collins added he's more concerned about starting the season with a win than personal milestones.
The Tigers have suffered an early blow with confirmation top forward Nathan Campbell will be sidelined for up to a month while he deals with a troublesome Achilles. It's understood Campbell aggravated the injury playing in a representative fixture earlier in the year.
Campbell joined the Tigers for this year after captain-coaching Forster-Tuncurry in 2022.
"Nath's pretty disappointed, but we won't be rushing him back,'' Collins said.
Youngster Lleyton Moore will make his first grade debut off the bench after playing under 18s. He'll slot into the back row at some stage. Collins will reshuffle his forwards to cover Campbell's absence.
Former Knight Nathan Ross will play his first game with the Tigers and will be fullback, while ex-Forster-Tuncurry winger Ronald Uhila is in the run-on side. Nash Atkins and Harry Lewis will be the halves combination and according to Collins they're been impressive in pre-season training.
Matt Bridge makes his comeback after missing most of last year with a ruptured pectoral muscle. There'll be a family reunion in the centres, with Bridge partnering his brother, Tim, who returns after a stint in Newcastle with Kurri.
Utility back JJ Gibson has re-signed with the Tigers. He had been linked with Taree City. Gibson hasn't played since smashing his leg when playing for Wingham early in the 2021 season.
Gibson will play reserve grade on Sunday and Collins said the club will monitor his progress.
Little is known about the Hawks, to be coached this year by Jake Bolt.
"We'll have to wait and see on Sunday,'' Collins said.
