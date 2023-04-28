Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Wingham captain-coach to notch his 100th game

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins plays his 100th game for the club in the season-opener against Forster-Tuncurry on Sunday at Wingham.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins plays his 100th game for the club in the season-opener against Forster-Tuncurry on Sunday at Wingham.

WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins joins the 100 club on Sunday when the Tigers meet Forster-Tuncurry in the opening game of the Group Three Rugby League season at Wingham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.