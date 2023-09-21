Manning River Times
Friends of Kiwarrak start action to stop logging in state forest

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated September 21 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:34pm
Friends of Kiwarrak members held at One Stop Info Shop at the Kiwarrak Mountain Bike Trail within Kiwarrak State Forest. Picture supplied.
A movement to halt planned logging in Kiwarrak State Forest is gaining momentum.

