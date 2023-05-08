MidCoast Council has obtained a parcel of Kiwarrak State Forest ahead of potential plans to create Peg Leg Dam as a second water storage dam for the Manning Water Supply Scheme.
The land, totalling 197.9 hectares, was declared by MidCoast Council to be obtained by compulsory acquisition on January 17, 2023, and was gazetted by the NSW government on Friday, January 20.
The former Greater Taree City Council surveyed and proposed to acquire the land in 2011.
"Previous investigations identified this area as a key strategic site for a future water supply dam, because of its geology, proximity to existing infrastructure and elevation," MidCoast Council director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott said.
Council had previously purchased around 90 hectares of private property at the end of Clarkes Road, adjacent to the now acquired parcel of Kiwarrak State Forest, in anticipation of the construction of a dam.
The acquisition of the land comes before the decision whether to construct a dam has been made.
Council recently asked the public to consider two options for the Our Water Our Future 2050 long term water plan for drought security. Option one was the creation of Peg Leg Dam, built on the tributary of Peg Leg Creek near Tinonee. Option two was the construction of a desalination plant south of Hallidays Point.
Plans are for the dam to be roughly three and a half times the size of Bootawa Dam, with water pumped from the Manning River into Peg Leg Dam, to be then sent to the Bootawa Dam plant for treatment.
The land acquired by council for the dam is included in the Kiwarrak Area of Regional Koala Significance (ARKS), with the Tinonee, Bootawa and Hillville areas known for their high koala populations. Koalas were declared an endangered species in the eastern states of Australia in February 2022.
Following the 2019 Black Summer bushfires when Kiwarrak State Forest was severely impacted, a report commissioned by the World Wildlife Fund incorrectly stated that there was a likely 100 per cent loss of koalas in Kiwarrak. However, Forestry comprehensively surveyed the area immediately after the fires and for some time later, and evidence of surviving koalas was found.
In April 2023, MidCoast Council announced it had been granted more than $1 million from the NSW government as part of the NSW Koala Strategy.
"This funding recognises the MidCoast as a priority region for koala conservation," MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin was quoted as saying in the press release.
The 200 hectares acquired by council was heavily impacted by the bushfires. Now, there is visible evidence in the land acquired by council of strong recovery of native flora with flourishing regrowth of eucalypts and koalas have been reported in the area.
If plans for the dam were to progress, Mr Scott estimates anywhere between 25 to 65 per cent, meaning about 50 to 128 hectares, of the forest would be flooded.
Mr Scott suggests flooding the area for a permanent dam on the site would be ecologically better than the forest being occasionally logged. However, the Forestry Corporation has only conducted selective logging in Kiwarrak State Forest. No clear felling has taken place.
"Arguably the land has greater ecological value as a water supply site where a relatively large proportion of the remnant vegetation is preserved and maintained to promote biodiversity and improve water quality in the dam," Mr Scott said.
"Ongoing forestry operation on the land and in particular harvesting activities would no doubt result in greater cumulative impacts over time," Mr Scott said.
"Our experience with Bootawa Dam supports this view. We have re-established vegetation within the local catchment area over a long period of time.
"The area is securely fenced with feral species actively managed. It is recognised as important habitat for koala (sic) in the Bootawa area and will continue to be managed in support of this as it is also best for the quality of water in the dam.
"Over time the benefits of this are likely to outstrip the value of the current forestry use," Mr Scott said.
Council identified the risk factors for Peg Leg Dam in the MidCoast Water Our Water Our Future 2045 publication as:
"Potential estuarine impacts in the Manning River tidal pool, possible adverse effects on endangered species including endangered frog and aquatic plant species. These impacts could be mitigated by releasing water from the dam to mimic natural flow.
"Large area of land inundated - ecological impacts, possible heritage impacts.
"Lack of support from DPI Fisheries."
Benefits were stated to be that a large dam is a "robust asset" and "size can be increased during design to increase secure yield".
If Peg Leg Dam is identified by MidCoast Council to be the preferred option for the Manning's water security, environmental impact statements would be prepared to determine ecological and heritage aspects.
The Manning River Times asked the Forestry Corporation about potential plans to log, and if other endangered flora and fauna species besides the koala lived in the area. However, Forestry declined to comment.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
