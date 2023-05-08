Manning River Times
MidCoast Council compulsory acquires part of Kiwarrak ARKS for potential water storage dam

May 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Looking out over the valley that is part of the former Kiwarrak State Forest parcel of land acquired by MidCoast Council. Picture by Julia Driscoll.
MidCoast Council has obtained a parcel of Kiwarrak State Forest ahead of potential plans to create Peg Leg Dam as a second water storage dam for the Manning Water Supply Scheme.

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

