Controlled burn in Kiwarrak State Forest to protect koalas

By Staff Reporters
August 7 2023 - 5:00pm
A Forestry Corporation employee conducting a controlled burn in Kiwarrak State Forest. Picture supplied.
A controlled burn took place in Kiwarrak State Forest recently to improve habitat conditions for native wildlife and protect the community in readiness for the upcoming bushfire season.

