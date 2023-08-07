A controlled burn took place in Kiwarrak State Forest recently to improve habitat conditions for native wildlife and protect the community in readiness for the upcoming bushfire season.
The burn was staged by Forestry Corporation between Tuesday, August 1 and Friday, August 4.
This is the first hazard reduction burn in the forest since it was burnt out in the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires.
In the four years since those wildfires, Forestry Corporation has used koala detection dogs, sound recorders and motion detection cameras to survey koala populations in the forest.
The bushfires halved the koala population in Kiwarrak, however, the great news is that ecologists have found the population is breeding well and there is currently one koala per 20 hectares of bush in the forest.
Prior to the bushfires it was one koala per 10 hectares of land.
Forestry Corporation senior field ecologist Mark Drury said this biodiversity focused burn aims to encourage grass regrowth and reduce the shrub layer that has grown in the forest following the bushfires.
"This will ensure the habitat maintains a healthy balance of grasses in the understory and also keeps wildlife, firefighters and adjoining property owners safe over the summer bushfire season," Mr Drury said.
"Monitoring programs in Kiwarrak State Forest post the bushfires have indicated strong recovery in wildlife populations, including koalas, and this burn is a way of restoring the forest and minimising fuel loads now that the forest is starting to dry out.
"Burning under controlled conditions will ensure flame heights remain low, with a mosaic-style of burning to involve slow-moving fire and low-heat intensity. This will enable wildlife to safely move out of the path of the flames, which would not be the case in a fast-moving summer bushfire involving extreme heat," he said.
Forestry Corporation is focused on fire protection as a key way to protect wildlife populations.
"Intense wildfire like those that we saw in 2019 are a serious threat to koalas, so we are continuing to protect the forest through a range of work including fuel reduction and maintaining fire trails and infrastructure," Mr Drury said.
This burn is part of a wildlife monitoring program that has been undertaken through a partnership between Forestry Corporation and Local Land Services (LLS).
Funding for this program is administered by LLS under the Australian government's koala conservation and protection program.
Kiwarrak State Forest is managed by Forestry Corporation for conservation, community access and sustainable timber production.
