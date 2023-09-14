Manning River Times
Friends of Kiwarrak resist plans to log 600 hectares of State forest

By Staff Reported
Updated September 14 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:30pm
Manning Tip Riders club has known of the impending logging of Kiwarrak State Forest for at least eight years. Manning River Times picture.
A campaign to resist logging in the Kiwarrak State Forest and its mountain trail bike park begins on Thursday (September 15) with pop-up information stall in the Lantana Crossing carpark between 2pm until 5pm.

