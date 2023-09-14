A campaign to resist logging in the Kiwarrak State Forest and its mountain trail bike park begins on Thursday (September 15) with pop-up information stall in the Lantana Crossing carpark between 2pm until 5pm.
Residents received the notification of Forestry Corporation planned logging of 600 hectares in and around the mountain bike track this week.
Some bike trails and forest compartments will be closed for at least two months from November 13, the residents have been told.
While the 80-member Manning Tip Riders club has known of the impending logging for at least eight years, some residents were surprised by this news, said Jim Rourke, a local resident and mountain trail bike rider.
The Friends of Kiwarrak took an initial walk through the north western part of the park recently and the participants agreed to inform their neighbours, friends and politicians about the forest's importance for regeneration and habitat protection, especially after the destruction of the Black Summer bushfires.
Kellee Silva, a member of the Friends of Kiwarrak and local resident, is keen to see the park left to grow and regenerate. "This forest is not old growth but it's beautiful. If given the chance, in 10 to 20 years our kids and creatures would be forever grateful."
