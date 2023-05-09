Manning River Times
Manning Dragon Boat Club continues membership drive

May 10 2023 - 8:30am
Manning Dragon Boat Club's team at the Kalang Regatta at Urunga - back: Julie Williams, Whady Jarosz, Ron Claxton, Sonya McCully, Jo Harris, Kaye Piggott, Warren Blanch, Scott Kearin, Geoff Reay, Paul Frankham, Wendy Orman, Angela Callaghan, Denise Yea, Mel Turner, Judi Poole. Middle: Rylie Campbell, Ruth Coleman, Andrea Manticas, Lou Watson, Karen Drury. Front: Helen Claxton, Sandie Kyle, Narelle McKay, Kim Creighton, Kim Frankham, Meaghan ORiley, John Roetman, Wayne Sullivan, Maureen Pratten
MANNING River Dragon Boat Club's next Learn2Paddle program starts on Saturday (May 13) from 8.30am at the Manning River Sailing Club (Manning River Dragon Boat's headquarters).

