MANNING River Dragon Boat Club's next Learn2Paddle program starts on Saturday (May 13) from 8.30am at the Manning River Sailing Club (Manning River Dragon Boat's headquarters).
This will run for four consecutive Saturdays and is for those who have never tried the sport but are looking to get back into a sport or try something new. Manning River is keen keen to build their numbers in preparation for the nationals to be held next April in Perth.
For more details contact 041 060 8042.
Meanwhile the club travelled to Urunga for the annual Kalang Regatta and were successful in gaining a trophy in every event ibn which they competed.
First race was a gruelling 7.5 km event where the team battled against tides to finish third out of 13 with a great time of 40.06 minutes.
The following day the team won the sports mixed from a field of 19, were second in the sports women 20s from 12, despite having only 19 paddlers and finished the day by coming third in the opens 10s against 21 other teams.
