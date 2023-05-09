MANNING Valley will move into division one at next year's NSW under 18 boys' hockey championships.
This follows the side's win in division two at the titles held in Wollongong.
"They were sensational,'' coach Scott Harry said.
"It's a pretty big thing to win an 18s comp.''
Manning were unbeaten, although they did play one draw in the pool rounds. However, the final against New England was tightly contested, with Manning down 2-0 after the first quarter. They rallied in the remaining three quarters to score a 4-3 win.
Coach Harry revealed the side only had four training sessions going into the championship.
"But they knew what they were doing. All we had to do was get our short corners down pat."
He said the side played a regional challenge at Port Macquarie the previous weekend, however, they were depleted.
"The AAP kids (Athlete Acceleration Program) were all away and I had four who play in Newcastle and they were away. Port Macquarie beat us at the regional challenge.''
However, he said at full strength he was confident Manning would be a force at state-level.
"I knew we'd go well, our under 18 sides are always better than average,'' Harry said.
He said Brady Cross, the team captain, was outstanding while Lachie Harry was also strong throughout the tournament.
"But they were all good. It was a team effort - everyone did their job,'' he said.
"They were one of the few teams I've taken away where I could make a sub and not take anything away from the side.''
Harry said he now hopes the side is recognised in State team selections, expected to be announced this week.
"You would hope so, they played well enough,'' he said.
Manning will head to division one in 2024, although Harry said it would be a different looking side.
"We'll lose half the team,'' he said.
"But going into first division is a big thing for the association.''
The 2023 championship winning team was Max Elliott, Tallis Taylor-Wilson, Brady Cross, Mace Murray, Lachlan Harry, Jayden Manusu, Aston Hayes, Kai Sepek, Angus Johnson, Dean Germon, Max Todd, Ryan Withers, Toby Allan, Mason Doel, Ryan Box.
Scott Harry was the coach with Mick Cross the manager.
