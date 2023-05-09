Manning River Times
Manning under 18 boys hockey team win state championship

By Mick McDonald
May 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Manning's under 18 boys side won the state division two championship.
MANNING Valley will move into division one at next year's NSW under 18 boys' hockey championships.

