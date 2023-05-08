TAREE golfers were among the winners in the three-day senior women's tournament played at Harrington Waters.
This is part of the annual program for Women's Golf Central North Coast (WGCNC).
Players from Belmont, Bulahdelah, Coffs Harbour, Forster-Tuncurry, Harrington Waters, Kew, Port Macquarie, Sawtell, South West Rocks and Taree took part.
The Taree contingent took home a host of trophies, although the overall stableford winner for the 36 holes was won by Janelle Cornwall-Ervin from Forster Tuncurry.
Division two winner was Leanne Eakin from Taree and Shirley Maurer from Taree was the division three winner. Shirley also won the best score over the field and the Barbara Boyd Cup for 70 years and over across the 36 holes. Cindy Googh had the best scratch score over the field.
"The CNC committee did an excellent job in the organisation of the event; two days of stableford competition and the third day a fun two-person ambrose event,'' Harrington Waters women's club captain Colleen Moran said.
"The Harrington Weather Gods came to the fore and turned on stunning weather for all three days, and the course was in top condition.''
