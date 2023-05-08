Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Harrington Waters hosts three day senior women's golf tournament

May 8 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The three day Women's Golf Central North Coast seniors tournament was played at Harrington Waters.
The three day Women's Golf Central North Coast seniors tournament was played at Harrington Waters.

TAREE golfers were among the winners in the three-day senior women's tournament played at Harrington Waters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.