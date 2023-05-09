HARRINGTON could be the venue for the Ski Racing NSW State championships later this year or early in 2024.
Negotiations have started between Ski Racing NSW and MidCoast Council to bring the event here.
Ski Racing NSW officials were delighted with the second Beach 2 Bridge event conducted on the Manning River and are keen to further promote the sport in this area and make use of the river.
The state body confirmed last week that the Bridge 2 Bridge is now established on the national ski racing calendar.
"It will be held four weeks after Easter each year,'' Ski Racing NSW vice chairperson Kelly Lindsell said.
The Bridge 2 Beach saw competitors negotiate a 100km course from Taree to Harrington and return (twice).
The main race was won by the Epic F1 crew, with skiers Zak Armstrong and Jack Manning, driver Dave McMillan and observer Brett Armstrong. They clocked 41.40.096 to beat Supernova (Cooper Robertson, Jason Cartledge, Scott Clever, Brad Robertson) in a close finish. Supernova covered the journey in 41.53.066.
The time was outside last year's race record.
"The winning time last year was 36 mins 22 secs,'' Kelly explained.
"Last year conditions were smooth all the way and this time it was rough in places. The winner last year came from super class where speeds capped at 120mph, while Epic F1 competed in under 18 boys and the speed cap is at 100mph, so it would be impossible for them to get much closer to the 2022 time.
"That said, their time shows they must have been at or near their cap for much of the race to have put down the time they did.''
"It was a good race,'' Zak Armstrong said.
"We came here last year and I think we finished 15th.''
Armstrong is 18, fellow skier Manning 17.
"We got a bit lucky with a few of the bigger boats breaking down in the first leg,'' he added.
Manning described the conditions as 'pretty bumpy' in the first leg.
"But the return leg was pretty good,'' he said.
Armstrong said the 100km race is 'pretty tough'
"It's a long way, but with the break in the middle it's not too horrible,'' he said.
Both have been skiing competitively since they were aged eight. And both agreed they'll be back in 2024 to defend the title.
"Yep, 100 per cent,'' they said, almost in unison.
Armstrong and Manning both hope to contest the world championships in November
It was a big weekend for the crew, who hail from the Central Coast and Hawkesbury areas. Apart from the outright win in the Bridge 2 Beach, Armstrong and Manning won the under 18s class and the Saturday team challenge. Epic F1 also took out the parents and partners race with skiers Nellie McMillan and Conor Lindsell.
"This is testament to the experience and teamwork of the driver and observer combination Dave McMillan and Brett Armstrong, who are two of the most experienced competitors in ski racing,'' Kelly Lindsell said.
"They have won world championships and under their guidance, this young team is only going to achieve more and more.''
RELATED: Ski classic heading to Taree in May
Kelly agreed there was a high attrition rate.
"Some of our boats experienced mechanical problems and were unable to finish the race,'' she said.
"Although this was a great shame for the spectators, the race was hotly contested and we received great feedback on how good the course was.
"In fact, I received a message from Scott Osmand, owner and driver of the boat Excalibur, winner of the Modified Open Cockpit (MOC) class that said: ' "...has to be one of the best races on the SRA calendar". '
"This is great considering it is only the second time we have actually run the event
"We hope the community enjoyed watching it as much as we enjoyed bringing it here. See you all next year.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.