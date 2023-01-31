WINGHAM won't want for strike power in the backline in this year's Group Three Rugby League season.
Captain-coach and hooker Mitch Collins concedes the Tigers were light-on in the backline in 2022, where the side probably overachieved by making the preliminary final. Here they were beaten by eventual premiers, Port City at Port Macquarie.
Former Newcastle Knights utility back Nathan Ross is among the club's gains this year. Ross lives in Newcastle, but has been a regular at Wingham training sessions and according to Collins, he's eager to get back into football. Ross will start at fullback.
Centre Tim Bridge returns to his junior club after a stint with Kurri in Newcastle. He'll partner his brother, Matt, in the midfield. Matt is on the comeback trail after missing most of 2022 recovering from a ruptured pec.
Group Three team of the year winger, Ronald Uhilla is a gain for the Tigers from Forster-Tuncurry. Another ex-Hawk, Nathan Campbell has come across to the Tigers. A second rower, he captain-coached Forster last year and also made the Group Three merit team announced at season's end.
A contingent of players from New Guinea have been training with the club. They're working at Wingham Beef Exports.
"We'll wait to see how they go when we have trial,'' Collins said.
He warned the Tigers could lack some depth in the halves.
"We'll probably stick with the young blokes, Harry (Lewis) and Nash (Atkins) first up,'' he said.
"Rossie (Nathan Ross) has been doing a bit of work on their kicking with them at training. Hopefully Rossie will be able to get the best out of both of them.''
Collins added that Atkins is becoming a seasoned first grader.
"Towards the back end of last year Nash was our best player,'' he pointed out.
"Harry hasn't played that much footy, he did his knee in 2020 playing under 18s. But the more games he plays the better he'll get as his confidence builds.''
However, it's likely that Collins will start at seven or six if the Tigers run into injury issues in either spot.
On the debit side top front rower Aaron Groom is unlikely to play. He underwent knee reconstruction surgery in November.
"He sees a specialist soon to find out if he will be right for this year, but I'm not expecting to see him back - at best it'll be towards the end of the season,'' Collins said.
"He'll be a massive loss, but one thing we don't lack here are forwards. Form in the trials will determine who starts there.''
Collins said the Tigers were getting between 50 and 60 players at training before the Christmas break.
"That's the most we've had here in years,'' he said.
This will be Collins' second year as captain-coach. He was considered unlucky not to be named the group's coach of the year last season after he steered the side to third place despite a string of injuries. Collins was among the casualties, missing seven games with a broken hand.
"I learnt a lot last year and this season will hopefully be a bit easier,'' he said.
The Tigers didn't field an 18s last year, but they'll be sure starters in 2023 going on numbers at training.
Collins said Wingham will probably play two trials, possibly against Dungowan and Scone, although nothing has been organised yet.
Wingham will host Forster-Tuncurry in their season opener on Sunday, May 1, giving Campbell and Uhilla an early opportunity to play against their former team mates.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.