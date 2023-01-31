Manning River Times
Home/News

Wingham's backline stocks receive a boost

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 1 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Bridge makes a run against Taree City last year when he made a guest appearance on the Kristylea Bridge Cup day. He returns to the Tigers fulltime this season.

WINGHAM won't want for strike power in the backline in this year's Group Three Rugby League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.