TAREE City Bulls are making the first steps to climb out of the Group Three Rugby League cellar.
The last two seasons have been largely forgettable for the Bulls, with the first grade side finishing last both years. However, the under 18s made the preliminary final in 2022, as did the women's league tag.
New first grade captain-coach Christian Hazard is confident the club is heading in the right direction.
Taree resumed training last week ahead of the competition to start on April 29.
"We've been getting the boys together for a bit of fun and fitness and they seem to be enjoying it at the moment,'' he said.
"We're getting around 35 there - that's the senior grades with a couple of under 18s there as well.''
Two former players, fullback JJ Gibson and halfback/hooker Toby De Stefano have returned to the Bulls.
"They both exciting and will add to the club,'' Hazard said.
Gibson has played his recent football at Wingham, but he's missed most of the last two years after badly breaking his leg.
"JJ's training pretty well, it's just a case of him getting a bit of confidence back,'' Hazard said.
De Stefano was at Old Bar for the past two years and was a member of the first grade grand final squad in 2022.
Hazard's elder brother, Ash is on the comeback trail.
"He plays a bit of everywhere - centre, backrow. He's a big body, so we'll probably start him in the back row.'' Hazard said.
However, the Bulls have missed signing another Hazard, Jake, who will be staying with premiers Port City.
"Hopefully we'll get him for next year,'' Christian said.
He's also tipping a big season from Trae Clark, the captain-coach for the past two years.
"Trae's a natural footballer and we'll try and take the pressure off him and let him do what he does best, score tries,'' Hazard said.
Clark can play anywhere in the backline and he even had a run in the forwards last season. At this stage Hazard want him in the centres.
He's happy with the way the squad is developing.
'We haven't really bought anyone into the area. We want to make this a real family club that juniors want to play for," Hazard said.
"It's looking alright at the moment.''
Hazard can also fill any position. He hasn't decided where he'll play.
"I'll put a side together and see where I best fit in,'' he explained.
At this stage the Bulls haven't organised any trials but Hazard expects they'll look into that soon.
Taree open their account at home on April 29 against Macleay Valley.
"Hopefully we'll get a big crowd there and we can have a strong start to the year,'' Hazard said.
