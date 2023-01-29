Manning River Times

Manning, Hastings and Coffs Harbour teams to play for Mid North Coast championship

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 30 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representative teams to play for Mid North Coast hockey championship

REPRESENTATIVE men's and women's teams from the Manning, Port Macquarie-Hastings and Coffs Harbour hockey associations could meet in Port Macquarie this year to determine the Mid North Coast champions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.