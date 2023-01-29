Representative teams to play for Mid North Coast hockey championship

REPRESENTATIVE men's and women's teams from the Manning, Port Macquarie-Hastings and Coffs Harbour hockey associations could meet in Port Macquarie this year to determine the Mid North Coast champions.
Manning Hockey secretary Frank Birkefeld said while the date has yet to be determined it will be before the June long weekend, when teams head to the State championships.
Mr Birkefeld said Coffs Harbour originally suggested that each association host one round of representative fixtures.
"We thought that was too much to cram into what is a busy season as it is,'' he said.
"We have the half state women's masters here at the end of July and there's one weekend when all the men's masters teams are coming here for training. Port has a bit on as well.
"So we thought to do that once in three locations was a bit too much. We also have to be mindful of the cost factor, especially with the players also having to go to the State championships.''
The proposal will be for the men's and women's representative squads to meet in Port for a round robin to be played on the one day.
"This will be a great opportunity for the rep teams to have a run together before they go away to State,'' Mr Birkefeld said.
"If it works this year, we'll look to play it in 2024 at either Taree or Coffs Harbour.''
Meanwhile it has been confirmed that Manning will host the half state women's masters championships in July.
It is expected the event, to be played over three days, will attract more than 60 sides.
Manning was to host the championship in 2020 and 2021, however, it was cancelled both years due to COVID restrictions or lockdowns.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
