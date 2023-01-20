FORMER Australian and NSW captain, Boyd Cordner will take an active role in coaching the Old Bar Pirates in this year's Group Three Rugby League competition.
Cordner, from Old Bar, will be part of Old Bar's coaching staff along with incumbents, Jordan Worboys and Mick Henry. He lives in Sydney and is still employed by the Sydney Roosters, but Worboys said he would be at Old Bar for training sessions and matches when commitments allow.
"We have him pencilled in for a few dates next month for training,'' Worboys said.
"Boyd's coming up for a sportsman's lunch on February 24, we'll do a weekend session around that as well. Obviously the Roosters will be his first preference because they're paying him a higher salary than we are, but he often watches the tape of our games and gives Mick and I feedback.
"And he loves to get up here when he can so we'll work with him and whatever his roster is in Sydney. If they play on a Thursday night or even a Friday he will be fine to come up, especially if we have a Sunday game.''
The Pirates were grand finalists last season and started training for 2023 this week.
Worboys expects most of last season's roster to be back. Promising fullback, Taye Cochrane is currently with Canterbury's SG Ball team but should be back for the start of the Group Three season. Centre Jaxon Longa, who also impressed in his debut season in first grade last year, is trialling with a Queensland Cup squad.
Rugged second rower, James Hanford, who joined the Pirates in the latter part of last year, will also be back.
"He'll miss the early weeks, but we'll have him for three quarters of the season,'' Worboys said.
Worboys assured that enigmatic utility back, Kurt Lewis has fully recovered from a shoulder injury that hindered him in last season's grand final.
"Kurt was at training this week,'' Worboys said.
The Pirates are also finalising paperwork with a contingent of players from New Guinea. They should be cleared for the start of the competition in late April.
"Most of them are outside backs,'' Worboys said.
"They contacted us looking for a game and the club's now finalising their visas.''
Old Bar has two trials organised, against Central Charlestown at Old Bar on March 4 and Byron Bay at Byron Bay on March 25. Worboys hopes to play another match in early April.
"I think it's going to be an even comp,'' Worboys predicted.
"(Port City) Breakers will be the team to beat. The top teams from last year seem to have consolidated while the other clubs look to have improved. It should be good.''
The Pirates will play Wauchope at Wauchope in game one. Old Bar's first home game will be against Wingham on Saturday, May 5.
