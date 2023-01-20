Manning River Times
When commitments with the Roosters allow Boyd Cordner will help coach the Pirates

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Boyd Cordner will be part of Old Bar's coaching staff for this year's Group Three Rugby League campaign.

FORMER Australian and NSW captain, Boyd Cordner will take an active role in coaching the Old Bar Pirates in this year's Group Three Rugby League competition.

