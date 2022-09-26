Taree Torpedoes ready for new swimming season

TAREE Torpedoes are getting ready to start the summer swimming season.
Registrations are now open for the new season and Active Kids vouchers are accepted.
The new season is underway on Wednesday, October 12 with a 5.45 for 6pm start. Competitors will race against other swimmers based on times that they swim.
"The emphasis of our Wednesday competition is about personal improvement, not necessarily winning and the points system is based around this,'' club treasurer Ian Smith explained.
Taree Torpedoes caters for swimmers of all ages and abilities over various distances.
"We are excited to announce that we have started a Masters Swim Club for mature swimmers and it will run in conjunction with our normal club nights,'' Mr Smith continued.
"This will also allowing the more mature swimmers to participate in Masters events.''
More information about Taree Torpedoes Swim Club can be found on - tareetorpedoes.com
The club will host a carnival on Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5.
"We have already closed nominations for the event with 150 swimmers registered to swim on Friday night and 300 swimmers registered on the Saturday,'' Mr Smith said.
"Swimmers will come from Sydney, Denman, Tamworth, Armidale and Coffs Harbour.''
