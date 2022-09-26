Clear skies and brilliant sunshine made way for this year's formal start to the 2022-23 surf life saving season with the Newcastle Permanent Raising of the Flags ceremony.
Held at Taree-Old Bar Surf Club last Saturday morning, September 24, the club was one of six Surf Life Saving Lower North Club Branch (LNCB) members from Crowdy Head, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms to hoist the iconic red and yellow flags at 9am.
The Taree-Old Bar was chosen this year's ceremonial representative.
The first surf life-saving beach patrol on Old Bar Beach was captained by Joe Dunn in a team which featured his 15-year-old daughter, Ruby.
They were joined by branch and community dignitaries assembled to usher in another surf season and the 17th year of major sponsorship of the branch by Newcastle Permanent.
"The red and yellow army are now on patrol for the 2022-23 season," LNCB president, Ross Blowers said.
"Thanks to Newcastle Permanent's support, we have the equipment, and our people are trained, to help keep people safe in and out of the water," Mr Blowers said.
"Newcastle Permanent also supports the recruitment, training and retention of junior surf lifesavers, to nurture a pipeline of volunteers into the future."
Also attending the official launch were former branch president and branch administration direction, Brian Wilcox, Forster, Taree-Old Bar president, Jane Lynch, Newcastle Permanent mobile lending manager, Craig Fuller and MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin.
Last swimming season branch lifesavers completed 31 rescues, 63 first-aid treatments and more than 1100 other preventative actions.
Mr Wilcox shared his tips to stay safe at the beach this summer.
