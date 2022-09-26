OLD Bar Pirates Rugby League Club officials hope to meet with MidCoast Council soon to discuss improving the drainage at the club's home ground, the Old Bar Reserve.
"That's our goal,'' club president Andrew Wilkes said.
"We need to get something done about the drainage at both the fields there while we'll also be looking at irrigation. Then we'll look to improve the general amenities there.''
Club officials started to clean up the reserve early on Sunday morning after the club hosted the Group Three grand final on Saturday, September 24 for the first time. The gate of $18,700 pleased group officials, given the problems with the weather leading into the weekend and on game day, along with the fact that the Pirates were the only southern team involved on the grand final program.
"We didn't really need that storm at lunchtime,'' Mr Wilkes said.
"That would have turned some people off coming. But I think we showed we can successfully hold a grand final here and we've also learnt a few lessons about what to do next time. It seemed like we had an endless procession to get more alcohol during the day, but we didn't run out of anything.
"There are things that other clubs take for granted like fencing and grandstands that we have to bring in so we can hold a grand final.''
Club officials and volunteers worked tirelessly with super soppers on Thursday and Friday to drain water from the field. The playing surface held up well.
Old Bar Old Boys Club members helped man the barbecues as did members of the Old Bar community.
"Special mention to the Saltwater Boardriders Club, they ran a canteen for us on the eastern side of the ground and they were busy all day,'' Mr Wilkes added.
Port City won an enthralling first grade contest 20-12 against the Pirates.
Mr Wilkes assured the club will meet with co-captain-coaches Jordan Worboys and Mick Henry soon to sort out details about next year. Both have indicated they want to play on and Mr Wilkes said the Pirates want to get the 2023 roster in place sooner rather than later.
He expects the majority of this year's team will be back next year for another tilt at a premiership that has eluded the club since 1999.
"Other clubs are working on their rosters already and we won't get left behind,'' he assured.
