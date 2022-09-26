Manning River Times
Old Bar Pirates host Group 3 grand final for the first time | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 26 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:00am
OLD Bar Pirates Rugby League Club officials hope to meet with MidCoast Council soon to discuss improving the drainage at the club's home ground, the Old Bar Reserve.

