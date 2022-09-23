A CONTINGENT of Manning players are in Cairns playing for NSW teams in the Australia Women's Masters Championships that started this week.
The championship runs until October 3.
They are Kristy Aldridge, Kerri Davy, Mel Mendham, Lyn Hinton, Katrina Hayes, Kate Ryan and Katrina Brown.
Karen White and Tina Russell are playing with the ACT.
Tony Lewis is coach of the NSW 34s team.
Meanwhile Manning hockey Association switches to summer mode following the completion of the winter season grand finals.
The association's indoor competition starts on Tuesday, October 11 at PCYC Taree.
To be eligible, players must turn 13-years before the competition begins.
The competition will run for 11 weeks.
An outdoor primary school social competition will run for eight weeks at Taree Hockey Centre from Thursday, October 20, with an outdoor seniors social playing for eight weeks, also from October 20.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
