Manning River Times

Manning hockey players named in NSW Masters teams

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melissa Mendham is playing for NSW in the Australian Masters championships in Cairns.

A CONTINGENT of Manning players are in Cairns playing for NSW teams in the Australia Women's Masters Championships that started this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.