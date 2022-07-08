What's on across the Manning

Any question you have ever had about keeping poultry can be answered at the Taree-Wingham Poultry Club Show on Sunday at Wingham Showground from 8am to 1pm. As well as very knowledgeable members of the poultry club, other experts in poultry husbandry, health and nutrition will be on hand to answer questions and give advice - for free. Birds will be for sale and order. This show will be going ahead rain, hail or shine as it is all undercover.

