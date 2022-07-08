What's on across the Manning

From July 8
Manning Regional Art Gallery will host the exhibition from July 8 to August 21. One of Australia's oldest and most prestigious art awards, the portraits feature many prominent figures of Australian culture, from politicians to celebrities, sporting heroes to artists, and are judged by the Art Gallery of NSW Trustees.
Advertisement
Opening Saturday, July 9
The 44th Taree Open Art Exhibition is being held at the Taree High School Hall from July 9 to 17. The official opening is Saturday, July 9 from 1.30 - 3.30pm, with MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin officially opening the exhibition. On each subsequent day the exhibition will be open from 9am to 4pm.
Saturday, July 9
2BOB Radio have received a grant to conduct free radio training courses for young people aged 12 to 24. Youth coordinator for 2BOB, Bailey Corrigan, has organised an open day to be held at the station on Saturday July 9, from noon.
Sunday, July 10
Any question you have ever had about keeping poultry can be answered at the Taree-Wingham Poultry Club Show on Sunday at Wingham Showground from 8am to 1pm. As well as very knowledgeable members of the poultry club, other experts in poultry husbandry, health and nutrition will be on hand to answer questions and give advice - for free. Birds will be for sale and order. This show will be going ahead rain, hail or shine as it is all undercover.
Wingham Museum
Undergarments worn by Manning women since European settlement are on exhibition at Manning Valley Historical Society's Wingham Museum this school holidays. On display in the exhibition entitled "Uncovered" is the oldest dress in the museum's collection. Dating back to the 1870s, the handmade silk dress belonged to a Wingham family. Visitors are encouraged to learn more about local history via brief videos which can be accessed via QR codes throughout the displays. The museum is open seven days, 10am to 4pm.
Cancelled and postponed
Purfleet Taree Local Aboriginal Land Council's NAIDOC march and concert has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 16. The Glowalman junior campdraft scheduled to be held at Gloucester, Nabiac and Wingham showgrounds next week has been cancelled while the Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing competition has been postponed to August 20.
Advertisement
LOOKING FOR MORE? Check out our "what's on" section on the Manning River Times web page
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.