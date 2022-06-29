Are you a treechanger who is making their first foray into keeping chickens? Or perhaps a seasoned poultry owner who needs to tweak your birds' nutrition? Or do you simply want to know what's wrong with your chook? Experts can tell what is wrong, simply by cracking your chook's egg open.
Any question you have ever had about keeping poultry can be answered at the Taree-Wingham Poultry Club Show on Sunday, July 10 at Wingham Showground from 8am to 1pm.
As well as very knowledgeable members of the poultry club, other experts in poultry husbandry, health and nutrition will be on hand to answer your questions and give advice - for free.
Wingham and Valley Vets will be present to not only give advice on anything poultry-related, but will also answer health questions related to livestock or pets.
Whether you're getting your first chook or already have a flock, "there are no silly questions. " Dr Michael Healy of Wingham and Valley Vets says.
Daniel OBrien of the Chicken Caravan Company will also be on site, to discuss your specific poultry's housing needs. Daniel makes mobile chicken sheds that house anything from flocks from10 to 600 birds, with automatic doors and built-in feeders and drinkers.
If you're looking to purchase chickens to provide you with eggs, Baiada (Steggles) commercial sales representative NSW - layers, Phillip Godden will be taking orders for Isa browns at any stage of their growth.
When entries to the Show have been judged, there will also be birds for sale from the breeders - you'll have a choice of pure breeds.
And if you want to sell some of your own chickens, you can do that too. Simply bring them along and sell them under the new undercover multipurpose arena. You will keep all proceeds from the sale.
Produce stores, including Drury's and Norco, will have stalls with show-only specials, and the poultry club itself will be offering club membership at half price on the day.
Of special mention is the egg competition, particularly popular with kids. You can enter one or three eggs, but they must be dropped off either on Saturday between 4pm and 6pm, or before pm on Sunday. And if you don't have your own eggs to enter, eggs will be provided for you at the show!
"Our egg competition is huge," said Peter Tisdell, member of the Poultry Club
At the last show in 2019 (the show is annual but like everything else took a hiatus because of COVID), the egg table was laden with 202 entries - 103 egg plate exhibits (where eggs are cracked open onto a plate and the quality judged), 75 decorated eggs, and 24 coloured egg pictures.
Australian champion egg judge, Katie Tisdell will be judging the competition.
"Everyone's welcome to come along," Peter said.
"It's a fun family day with heaps of prizes and giveaways for the kids."
There will also be plenty of food, ice-cream and drinks at the showground to keep you fed and watered.
For further information visit the Taree-Wingham Poultry Club Facebook page. For the full schedule and show details contact Peter Tisdell on 0420 278 919.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
