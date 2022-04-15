newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Australia's favourite portrait exhibition, the Archibald Prize, will be coming to Manning Regional Art Gallery in July 2022 as part of the tour throughout NSW and Victoria. The showcase provides a valuable opportunity for the widespread MidCoast community to see all the finalists in the Archibald Prize 2021 which last year celebrated its 100th year. One of Australia's oldest and most prestigious art awards, the portraits feature many prominent figures of Australian culture, from politicians to celebrities, sporting heroes to artists, and are judged by the Art Gallery of NSW Trustees. For the first time, there is gender parity for artists selected as Archibald finalists: 26 women and 26 men. Related: Three new exhibitions at Manning Regional Art Gallery In the centenary year of the Archibald, a portrait by Peter Wegner of 100-year-old artist Guy Warren (himself an Archibald winner in 1985) took out the prize. "This is a favourite show for our regional audience, it has it all, history, tradition, celebrity and even controversy," said manager of growth economic development and tourism, Deb Tuckerman. "The Archibald Prize captures the changing face of Australia and creates conversations about the way artists see themselves or develop a sitter's character on canvas. "The Gallery has hosted the Prize many times, and we are so excited to be partnering with the Art Gallery of NSW to bring the Archibald Prize to Taree once again." Manning Regional Art Gallery will host the exhibition from July 8 to August 21, 2022. For more information, please visit Art Gallery of NSW and Manning Regional Art Gallery.

