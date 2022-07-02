Undergarments worn by Manning women since European settlement are on exhibition at Manning Valley Historical Society's Wingham Museum this school holidays.
On display in the exhibition entitled "Uncovered" is the oldest dress in the museum's collection. Dating back to the 1870s, the handmade silk dress belonged to a Wingham family and is on the Australian Dress Register.
Also on exhibit is a linen dress from the early 1900s, also belonging a Wingham family and purchased from Sydney, as well as dresses from the 1920s, 1950s and 1970s, each accompanied by undergarments from those eras.
The exhibition room also features a range of undies, including bloomers, bodices and petticoats, many handmade.
Other featured exhibitions include Manning Made, highlighting the handiwork of local residents. This includes a wedding dress by the Manning's renowned designer Lloyd Cross, which was converted from a deb dress, as well as garments featured in Taree's own Flair Fashion Awards, plus other locally made clothing.
Visitors to the museum are encouraged to learn more about local history via brief videos which can be accessed via QR codes throughout the displays.
And in the maritime section, information about the Manning River's history, from pre-European settlement through ship-building, ship wrecks, punts, store (trade boats) and cream boats can be accessed via an iPad, established with a grant from the Maritime Museum.
Read more about the museum's collections HERE.
The museum is open seven days, 10am to 4pm and is located in Farquhar Street, Wingham.
