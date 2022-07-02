Manning River Times
Our History

Underfashions on display at Manning Valley Historical Society's museum at Wingham

Toni Bell
July 2 2022 - 4:00am
The Uncovered exhibition at Wingham Museum is on during the school holidays.

Undergarments worn by Manning women since European settlement are on exhibition at Manning Valley Historical Society's Wingham Museum this school holidays.

