Manning River Times

Glowalman junior campdraft competition cancelled

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated July 6 2022 - 4:32am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From our archives: Glowalman

Heavy rain across the Mid Coast has caused the cancellation of the Glowalman junior campdraft and sporting championships.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.