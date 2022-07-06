Glowalman junior campdraft competition cancelled

Heavy rain across the Mid Coast has caused the cancellation of the Glowalman junior campdraft and sporting championships.
About 300 young riders from all parts of NSW were heading to the Manning for the Glowalman which was to kick off at Gloucester next Monday (July 11) before moving to Nabiac (Wallamba) showground and then on to Wingham for the final days of competition and presentations.
About 280 young riders had nominated for the campdraft and 140 for the challenge which includes sporting events such as flag, bend, barrel, bonfield bounce, ben bar aft and stockrider.
Traditionally the championships are held on the second week of the July school holidays.
This is the third year the Glowalman has been cancelled. The past two cancellations were caused by drought, bushfires, flood and COVID.
The name 'Glowalman' is a combination of Gloucester, Wallamba and the Manning Valley - the three areas in which the event takes place. The event is jointly organised by Gloucester Junior Rodeo, Nabiac Junior Rodeo and Wingham Junior Rodeo.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
