Mid Coast residents might have new options for bulky waste removal in the future, according to a report tabled to MidCoast Council's May 25 meeting.
The tender for waste services for MidCoast Council will be released in September/October 2022.
Advertisement
Options for bulky waste in the new tender will include the current yearly pickup service, bulky waste vouchers, or one or more booked appointments per year to pick up bulky waste.
Council believes the last two options would have a "positive impact on the aesthetic look" with bulky waste not accumulating on road sides.
During the term of the new tender a Food Organic Garden Organic (FOGO) service is expected to be implemented, whereby food waste can go into the green bin along with garden waste. However this is not expected to start until 2026/2027.
JR Richards currently holds the tender and has done since 2009, with a 10 year contract with options to extend for a few years.
Since 2009, there have been changes in the recycling industry with China placing an import ban on waste products from other countries (called the 'China Sword Policy') in 2018, causing major disruption and instability to the recycling industry in Australia.
"In 2017 Australia exported to China 29 per cent of all paper and 36 per cent of all plastics recycled through the kerbside bin totalling a combined export of 1,045,000 tonnes of material. The bans on exports overloaded the limited processing capacity currently available in Australia creating a national recycling crisis," the council report stated.
Due to the China Sword Policy and Australia's export ban on recyclables, council says it is hard to predict the cost of a new service.
Council is tendering for like-for-like services to try and temper an increase of costs to Mid Coast residents. However, consultants have told council that an "overall contract increase of 5-15 per cent" can be expected.
As a result, council may have to pass that cost on to ratepayers
"As charges are set at appropriate levels to cover the reasonable cost of waste management, the new collection and processing contract will be funded by Waste Services rate revenue," the report stated.
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Advertisement
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.