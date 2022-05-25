Manning River Times
Dan's Ladies Wear in Taree has been in business for 90 years, owned by the one family

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
May 25 2022 - 8:00am
Family business: Angele and Nicholas Dan (left). Nicholas Dan at the wheel of a chevrolet, hawking ladies and gents wear around the Manning in the 1930s (right). George Dan (inset). Photos: supplied

Ninety years ago in May Nicholas and Wadih Dan created a family business in Taree which is still proudly looking after the clothing needs of local women.

