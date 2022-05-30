Manning River Times

Cedar Party Creek Bridge bypass will now be open 24 hours a day

May 30 2022 - 7:00am
MidCoast Council has done further planning on construction of the bypass of Cedar Party Creek Bridge while it is undergoing replacement, with the bypass now being planned to be available 24 hours a day.

