Cedar Party Creek Bridge bypass will now be open 24 hours a day

MidCoast Council has done further planning on construction of the bypass of Cedar Party Creek Bridge while it is undergoing replacement, with the bypass now being planned to be available 24 hours a day.
The reasoning for the initial plans to only allow daylight access to the bypass was because of the susceptibility of the bypass to water level rises in Cedar Party Creek due to heavy rainfall or flooding, and the possibility of motorists being unaware of water over the bypass should it be dark.
"Our first priority will be to ensure safety of the creek crossing should flash flooding occur during the construction period," said council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott.
"We're working on a solution that will allow the bypass to operate 24 hours per day throughout the construction period with an automated level sensor to activate road closures at short notice.
"If the water levels rise above the bypass bridge level then detours will be implemented. Tinonee Road is an alternate route."
During the replacement of Cedar Party Creek Bridge, which is expected to take two years, light vehicles will be able to access a low-level bypass across Cedar Party Creek beside the Wingham Pool. Heavy vehicles will have to use Gloucester Road from The Bucketts Way.
