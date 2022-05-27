Community consultation feedback for Kolodong development

A roundabout at the intersection of Kolodong and Wingham Roads, which is to be constructed should subdivision and development of a 450-home estate on land on Kolodong Road be approved, will not be built by MidCoast Council.
Council received 13 submissions on the Draft Kolodong Precinct Development Control Plan, with the majority of the concerns in the submissions in regard to increased traffic on Kolodong Road and safety at the intersection of Kolodong and Wingham Roads.
MidCoast Council has noted the proposed residential estate will double the load of existing peak hour traffic at the intersection.
Approval of the subdivision is conditional upon the construction of the roundabout.
Originally, council was to construct the roundabout, with the landowner offering to fund 55 per cent of the costs up to $1.8 million.
However, a report to the ordinary meeting of council on Wednesday, May 25 says "It is now considered unlikely that council will be in a position to fund the roundabout prior to this development proceeding".
The landowner has now agreed to construct the roundabout, with council to contribute 45 per cent of the cost up to $1,350,000, payable to the landowner in five instalments.
The roundabout is to be completed before the release of the 27th residential lot.
Residents opposite the Manning Christian College are concerned about the state of the road, particularly to the south of the school where the road is unsealed. Originally, council had planned to seal the road down to Neals Lane, however now the plans are to only seal it to 100 metres past the southernmost lot backing onto Kolodong Road, leaving a section of Kolodong Road still unsealed for those travelling down Kolodong Road towards Taree.
The draft Kolodong Estate Planning Agreement will be placed on public exhibition for 28 working days.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
