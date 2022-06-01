Manning River Times
Another busy night as Hunter, Central Coast SES pass 500 jobs since wild weather began

By Nick Bielby
June 1 2022 - 1:00am
Video: Newcastle Oztag / Karen Onslow
A tree over the road at Barrington Tops. Picture: NSW Police

The State Emergency Service has had another busy night in the Hunter and Central Coast, with damaging winds causing calls for help to continue to roll in.

