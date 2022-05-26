Team Taree: not your normal business chamber

All businesses in Taree now belong to Team Taree (formerly Taree Business Chamber) whether they have elected to or not - and it doesn't cost them a cent.
The members of Team Taree and the Taree Business Chamber were essentially the same people, so at an AGM in November 2021, it was decided to merge the two and do things differently to most business chambers.
The team has eschewed the traditional business chamber way of doing things - charging members $100 to belong and coming together to get things done. Instead, they have what Team Taree vice president Anna Godfrey calls a "flat" hierarchy.
"There's a whole bunch of people that chip in and get stuff done and it doesn't really matter about the traditional hierarchy of an organisation because that's just not how we roll," Anna explained.
"I would say Taree's membership had dwindled for a really long time with most of the business community saying 'I'm not really sure what value that I'm getting'. And it's really not about revenue raising for a chamber to have money. It's about doing good things for the community. So we thought let's just kind of wipe the slate clean."
Currently the team consists of around 10 business owners who's main focus is on changing the negative narrative around the town from a community perspective.
"In short words it's helping more people understand how amazing Taree is to live, work and play here," Amanda said.
Team Taree are the crowd behind the Love Taree Facebook page, and they practise what they preach, not just by helping business, but community also.
In partnership with Rotary, Taree Lions and MidCoast Council, they helped out planting "a whole bunch" of trees on the southern entrance to Taree, for instance.
And they have plenty of projects on the go currently in partnership with other organisations - boosting numbers of allied health professionals in the region, developing innovation field days for agricultural businesses, and helping create events.
The community, the business community are very supportive.- Anna Godfrey, vice president Team Taree
And of course, being a business chamber, there is a very strong focus on economic development to "make the lives of those in Taree as great as possible, a thriving community".
The vibrant team see a very positive, optimistic future for business in Taree.
"We've seen a massive shift of people from the cities moving to the regions with all new ideas, people establishing and setting up boutique businesses who have moved from other regions to come here and set up business.
"The community, the business community are very supportive. We know that once people come to town, obviously they don't have any networks. So (we are) helping people setting up understand where to live, where your kids could go to school, where people hang out socially. You know, all of those kinds of things are really important.
"So I would say for anybody who's thinking about that, not only just externally but even people within Taree, it's a massive opportunity," Anna said.
For more information on Team Taree visit teamtaree.com.au.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
