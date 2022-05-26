Manning River Times
Our Business

Team Taree: not your normal business chamber

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
May 26 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team Taree: vice president Anna Godfrey and president John Caldon. Photo: Scott Calvin

All businesses in Taree now belong to Team Taree (formerly Taree Business Chamber) whether they have elected to or not - and it doesn't cost them a cent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.