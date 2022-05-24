Manning River Times

Replacement of Cedar Party Creek Bridge to start in 2022

May 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work on the Cedar Party Creek Bridge will start at the end 2022. File photo

Work on the replacement of Cedar Party Creek Bridge is expected to begin at the end of 2022, MidCoast Council says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.