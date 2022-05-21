Manning River Times
Rotary Club of Taree Christmas in July masquerade ball fundraiser

May 21 2022 - 8:00am
Masquerade ball to aid Rotary youth projects

Rotarians and non-Rotarians alike are invited to celebrate Christmas in July at the Rotary Club of Taree's fundraising masquerade ball on Saturday, July 23.

