Masquerade ball to aid Rotary youth projects

Rotarians and non-Rotarians alike are invited to celebrate Christmas in July at the Rotary Club of Taree's fundraising masquerade ball on Saturday, July 23.
After all the lockdowns and restrictions of the COVID pandemic, it is now time to celebrate returning to living the new normal, the organisers say.
The event, to be held at Club Taree from 6.30pm on July 23, will specifically benefit the Rotary Youth Project aimed at empowering youth to build leadership skills, expand their education and learn the value of service.
Providing the entertainment will be the Band with No Name, featuring vocalist Nic Burton and classic pianist Riley Brown.
The dress code is formal (black tie) and mask and there's a prize for the night's best masquerade outfit.
Tickets available by email at rctaree@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.tareerotary.org.au
