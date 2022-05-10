CLUB West bowler Tony Hinton and former Taree City member John Gibson were beaten in the final of the Australian Police Championship pairs played at Coolangatta Bowling Club.
Hinton led for Gibson. They qualified for the final against a team from Victorian and in a see-sawing struggle that went to an extra end, the Victorians won 15-14.
All Australian States and territories were represented at the championship apart from Western Australia, who were land-locked due to COVID restrictions.
Hinton explained the championship was a round-robin format and he and Gibson won all their games to move through to the final.
He said the decider was 'pretty intense.'
"You're playing for your State, so you want to do your best,'' he said.
The game came down to the last bowl, Gibson's effort just failing to take the shot.
NSW were clear winners of the sides championship between the States, which is played similar to pennants. Here Hinton led for the four skipped by Gibson. This is considered the blue ribbon event at the championship.
Hinton is originally from Harrington, Gibson from Taree. Gibson was transferred back to Taree with the police in 1979 and played first grade rugby league with Hinton at Taree Old Bar, where they were members of premiership winning sides in 1980/81.
After retiring from the police force Gibson moved to Nelson Bay. Hinton joined the police in 1989 and returned to the Manning after retiring.
They have bowled regularly at NSW Police championships and it was at the event held at Forster in 2021 where they gained selection in the State side.
Later this year they'll head to Broadbeach in Queensland for the Australian Open Pair Championship.
"We played pretty well there last year,'' Hinton said.
"We just missed a spot in the semi-finals.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
