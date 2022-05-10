Manning River Times

NSW duo beaten in Australian Police Bowls championship pairs

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 10 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:30pm
Tony Hinton from Taree led for John Gibson in the Australian Police Bowls Championship pairs. They were beaten by a shot in the final.

CLUB West bowler Tony Hinton and former Taree City member John Gibson were beaten in the final of the Australian Police Championship pairs played at Coolangatta Bowling Club.

