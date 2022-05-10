Manning River Times

Maitlan Brown to again play for NSW Breakers

May 10 2022 - 3:00am
Maitlan Brown with the Belinda Clark Medal. Photo Cricket NSW

WINGHAM cricketer Maitlan Brown is one of the 17 NSW Breakers contracted players for the 2022-23 season.

