WINGHAM cricketer Maitlan Brown is one of the 17 NSW Breakers contracted players for the 2022-23 season.
The squad, to again be coached by Gavan Twining and led by Alyssa Healy includes Cricket Australia contracted stars Healy, Rachael Haynes and Ash Gardner.
Brown joined the Breakers last summer after previously playing for the ACT Meteors in the Women's National League. She also switched from Women's Big Bash franchise Melbourne Renegades to the Sydney Sixers
The 24-year-old pace bowler made an impact for the Breakers, taking nine crucial wickets in only seven matches. Brown also dominated the WBBL competition with her pace and swing, taking 8 wickets in 13 games.
She was awarded NSW Cricket's Belinda Clark Medal for her performances in the WNCL and WBBL arenas.
The Breakers return to training in June at Cricket NSW's new facility on the Wilson Park site.
The 2022/23 NSW Breakers squad is: Alyssa Healy (c), Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Saskia Horley, Emma Hughes, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson.
