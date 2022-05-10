Manning River Times

Potential dragon boat paddlers sign-up for new program | Photos

May 10 2022 - 1:00am
MANNING River Dragon Boat Club has initiated its third 2022 Learn2Paddle Program following the Come and Try Day held on Saturday, May 7.

