MANNING River Dragon Boat Club has initiated its third 2022 Learn2Paddle Program following the Come and Try Day held on Saturday, May 7.
"It was so exciting again to see the new recruits showing up to have a go at the ever-growing sport of dragon boating. Members of the Manning River club were delighted to see how well these new paddlers merged into the team,'' Manning Dragon Boat Club vice president Wendy Orman said.
Advertisement
After an on-land practice using the paddles and a warm-up to get them ready, coach Wendy blended them into a seating plan - new paddlers behind the experienced paddlers so they had someone to follow.
With Wendy up the front giving gentle guidance and Karen Drury up the back steering the boat and keeping everyone safe, off they went for about 30 minutes. Wendy introduced them to the basic stroke and the fun of getting the boat up and moving.
The new recruits enjoyed being part of the team and are looking forward to next Saturday when they will learn all about the different levels of paddling and the different drills the team perform during their regular hour sessions.
The Manning River Dragon Boat Club is so excited about their new Learn2Paddle program and are looking forward to welcoming their new paddlers into their club.
More information is provided on the Manning River Dragon Boat Club wesite: https://www.mrdbc.com.au/ . MRDBC are keen to let everyone know that if there are keen padders-to-be just waiting to give it a try don't hold back - make the call.
Community members are encouraged to contact Karen Drury, cub registrar, on 0410 608 042 to have a chat and find out more about this great sport.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.