MID Coast's inability to score goal in the National Premier League Women's football competition is a continuing source of frustration as the competition heads into the second round. From five matches the Middies have yet to find the back of the net, while they've conceded 27. They're yet to win a match and share last place with New Lambton. However, Mid Coast produced one of their better efforts of the season when going down to Charlestown Azzurri 2-0 in the game at Newcastle. Newcastle Jets star Hannah Brewer made her debut with the club and coach Mick Grass said her class and experience had an immediate impact on his young squad. "The main beneficiary from that was Jorja Holborrow. She had a great game at the back,'' Grass said. Brewer is expected to be available for the remainder of the season, although fellow Jet, goal keeper Claire Coelhe remains sidedlined through injury and Grass admits he still isn't sure when she'll debut. The Middies conceded a goal early in the first half that Grass said went against the run of play, Charlestown cashing in on a defensive lapse to launch and length-of-the-field raid. "That was unfortunate and in other games we would have conceded a couple more straight after that,'' Grass said. However, he said the Middies showed resolve in defence to keep the score to 1-0. They launched a number of attacks in the second half, but were unable to breach the defence before the home side sealed the result with a late goal. The Middies will now meet Maitland at Maitland next weekend in what is the start of the second round,. although they still have two deferred games to play. Grass said the side had a training run on the field last week. "That was a pleasant change. Hopefully it will be the same this week if the rain stays away,'' he said.

