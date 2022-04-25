Wingham commemorates Anzac Day with pride | photos and video

news, local-news,

The Anzac Day parade in Wingham on April 25, 2022 started with drama but continued on regardless to culminate in a service well attended by the community. While the parade was mustering in the carpark behind Wingham Memorial Services Club, one of the horses representing the Light Horses became frightened and shied. An eyewitness said the horse's back legs slipped and the horse fell to the ground. The horse's rider came off the horse and also landed on the asphalt. The eyewitness said the horse may have rolled on the rider. NSW Ambulance responded to the accident where the woman had sustained leg injuries and had a loss of consciousness. They gave her pain relief, and she was transported by ambulance to Port Macquarie Base Hospital. The parade took a slightly different route this year, due to Farquhar Street being closed between Isabella and Primrose Streets due to roadworks. Manning Valley Pipes and Drums led the parade with parade commander Tony Johnson, with veterans, local emergency services and volunteer organisations, plus local schools also taking part. The service was held at the Wingham Memorial Town Hall with the rain kindly holding off, and cloud cover providing relief from the heat of previous years' services. Master of Ceremonies was Brian Willey, with Wingham High School students providing the Flag Party, and school captains Miranda Frendin and Mia Polley giving the Commemoration Address and an Act of Remembrance for animals who served in wars. Related: Anzac Day march in Taree | photos Rev Darell McKeough gave the Prayer for the Fallen and the Benediction, with the Ode of Remembrance this year being performed by Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Ron Irwin. Kantabile Chamber Choir have been regular performers at Anzac Day commemorations in Wingham for years, and this year sang a number of musical items in addition the the Australian and New Zealand national anthems. Towards the end of the service Mr Irwin informed the audience about the accident with the horse and rider, and he was clearly upset by the incident. First responders and NSW Ambulance were kept busy at other incidents in Wingham with a couple of people collapsing or feeling unwell on separate occasions during the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/1b1e0421-7d63-40a5-b390-bbc7531f13cc.JPG/r0_117_1728_1093_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg