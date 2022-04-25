news, local-news,

Crowds lined Victoria Street to watch the Taree Anzac Day march ahead of the main commemoration service. Once again the New Zealand national anthem "God Defend" was sung along with Advance Australia Fair and the Royal Anthem (God Save our Queen), at both the dawn and main service. Leading the singing at the main service was Taree nonagenarian Hugh McCrindle, who first learnt the Maori translation of the New Zealand national anthem for Taree's 2018 Anzac Day commemoration.

