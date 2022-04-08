news, local-news,

WINGHAM'S Maitlan Brown was one of the major awards recipients at the annual Cricket NSW presentation awards at The Star this week. In her first summer with the Breakers and Sixers, Brown who learnt to bat using an old axe handle on her grandfather Norm Hatchwell's property near Wingham, was awarded the Belinda Clark Medal after starring in the WNCL and WBBL arenas. It was a breakout season for Brown. She was called into the Australia A squad that played alongside the Women's Ashes series while she was also in the Australian squad for the multi-format series against India, although she didn't play a match. The 24-year-old pace bowler made an impact for the Breakers, taking nine crucial wickets in only seven matches. Brown also dominated the WBBL competition with her pace and swing, taking 8 wickets in 13 games Ash Gardner, Sammy-Jo Johnson and Phoebe Litchfield were the other finalists. Previous winners of the prestigious award include Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Alex Blackwell. Brown previously played with the ACT Meteors in the WNCL and the Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL. She suffered a serious hamstring injury while batting for the Renegades in the 2020/21 WBBL, but recovered in time to turn out for the Breakers last season. She started playing cricket in the Manning junior competition and was a member of Taree United's premiership winning division one team in 2014/15.

