community,

Visitors to Wingham will once again be able to rock out to an all-star line-up when the popular Wingham Akoostik Music Festival returns in October. The Wingham Akoostik Music Festival has been granted $168,436 from the NSW government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund. The festival's organiser, Donna Ballard, said the funding will help to ensure the festival will be back better than ever, with major headline performers each evening of the three day event. "While it was disappointing having to postpone last year's event, funding from the Regional Event's Acceleration Fund has meant we're able to come back and offer something even bigger and better this year," Mrs Ballard said. Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead, said the festival was a major draw card for the Wingham area, and the return of the event will be greatly anticipated by music enthusiasts across NSW. "The festival is a regional favourite, loved by its community and the growing number of visitors delighted to return each year to see live music, participate in workshops, witness new art-forms, and see what the Myall Lakes is all about," Mr Bromhead said. "The festival started in 2007 and (almost) every year since then the audience, performances and the volunteer organisation have all grown." A major headline act will be announced in April along with Daryl Braithwaite, Wolfe Brothers, The Black Sorrows, Darren Jack, Bill Chambers, Imogen Clarke and 20 other acts confirmed. The festival runs from Friday October 14 through to Sunday October 16. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the line-up for next year's festival includes a major artist renowned internationally and sure to draw in music fans from across NSW. "The Wingham Akoostik Music Festival has been running for 15 years and is proving itself as one of the most popular events in the Myall Lakes, and this year will be no different with great music and a return to the centre of town," Mr Toole said. "Supporting big ticket events like this in regional NSW is what brings our economy into gear and back up to speed, and I can't wait to see the benefits this event will bring for communities not only in the Mid-North Coast but right across the regions." The $40 million Regional Events Acceleration Fund is part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure for regional communities. For further information go to: nsw.gov.au/REAFund. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/25ab3960-aa35-423d-a16d-4599cedb1196.jpg/r0_48_1089_663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg