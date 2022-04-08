community,

"This might have been the last one," Taree Lions Club member and TasteFest organiser, Phil Grisold said of Taree's annual food, wine and craft beer festival. TasteFest is popular with the community and was again a success last weekend, but faced challenges due to the necessity of a change of venue because of soggy ground. While there were less stallholders, due to some having COVID, some not wanting to travel the distance because of fuel costs, and some who panicked about the weather and pulled out, the community still came in droves and organisers are not concerned about a lack of vendors in future. The reason the festival is in doubt for the future is an ongoing problem - a lack of volunteers to help organise the event. This year there were only four people to do all the work. "We just didn't have enough key volunteers this year, it's too much. Many hands make light work," Phil said. "It could be spread quite easily. It's an easy event to run with enough people." Phil referenced Laurieton's Slice of Haven festival, saying they have about 12 dedicated volunteers, with each doing their own job. "But when it goes down to three or four that are really doing the majority of the work leading up to that, it's too massive. "We just didn't have the people to do the work. You can't keep going if you don't have enough people to do that." As it was, last weekend's event wouldn't have gone ahead, Phil said, if it weren't for TasteFest chairperson Kim O'Toole. "I'm grateful for Kim O'Toole for sticking with it. She is the one who lead the charge and said 'we're not going to cancel', and we all had to pull our fingers out and figure out how to make it happen. Kim stayed cool in the crisis and showed great leadership." A couple of areas TasteFest organisers need help with is promotion on social media, and someone to seek sponsorship from businesses. You don't need to sign up to be a member of the Lion's Club to volunteer with TasteFest. If you are interested in being involved in helping out with TasteFest 2023, email TasteFest.TareeLions@gmail.com.

