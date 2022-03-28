news, local-news,

Funding under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program will establish the Manning region's first Women's Shed, as well as a new Saturday night program for young people. Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services (MVNS), based in Wingham, will receive $279,236 for the the Women's Shed project while Taree PCYC has been granted $149,581 for its UNITE youth program on Saturday nights, starting after Easter. The Women's Shed project is aimed at women impacted by the trauma of the 2019-20 bushfires. MVNS manager Caron Watkins said the shed would provide a safe meeting place, a place to share experiences and a place of skills' development and learning. "It's well documented that fires do not only cause physical harm; many people experience mental trauma. People struggle to cope long after a disaster has settled," Ms Watkins said. "We will be advertising a coordinator's role in coming weeks and we're also on the lookout for ideas about a physical space for the Women's Shed. This project will be responsive and evolve into what local women want and need as support services." Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said during the Black Summer bushfires, over 250,000 hectares on the MidCoast were burnt, 130 houses were lost and many people were traumatised. "Congratulations to Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services on reaching out to women to offer programs and activities to support their wellbeing and that of their families. Local women are going to be encouraged to actively participate in establishing and running the Women's Shed." Taree PCYC manager Justin Hayes said the UNITE program is about building resilience amongst young people, helping them recover from trauma and making them feel as though they're part of our community. "We're really providing this program for 10 to 16-year-olds and we'll be kicking off on Saturday nights after Easter, so not long to wait." WHILE YOU'RE WITH US: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

