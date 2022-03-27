newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MidCoast Council is seeking $1.4 million for the construction of a sewer pump station to support the development of Precinct 2B at Old Bar, under the NSW Government's regional housing fund program. "The Regional Housing Fund would enable council to construct the crucial sewer pump station, unlocking the potential for the creation of around 1300 lots for housing in this popular coastal location," council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell. MidCoast was named as an eligible council under the program guidelines. Eligible councils are those experiencing high levels of housing growth and/or under housing supply pressures. "We have applied for $1.4 million to support the development of what is known as precinct 2B in Old Bar," Mr De Szell said. Precinct 2B was rezoned in 2010 and is located to the west of the existing Old Bar township on both sides of Old Bar Road. "Old Bar is a strategic growth area for the Mid Coast and there are 1300 housing lots, a business precinct and town park in this development area." Mr De Szell said the sewer pump station is critical to the development of the precinct. "The key challenge for developing housing in this precinct has been the provision of a sewer pump station," he said. "With almost 50 landowners, there has been no single developer in a position to forward fund the required infrastructure, resulting in limited housing development in this precinct over the last 12 years. The NSW Regional Housing Fund provides funding to eligible regional councils to deliver new infrastructure and open space projects that: WHILE YOU'RE WITH US: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/2f82d2d1-40cb-4eda-9608-85f1e79baa2c.jpg/r10_234_4490_2765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg