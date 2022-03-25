newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Taree's visitor information cente will close at the end of June. MidCoast Council said the decision was made in light of the changing ways tourists seek out information, and a continued reduction in visitor numbers at the centre at Taree North. Other uses of the building that house the visitor information centre, such as the theatrette which is used for meetings, film screenings, etc, will be maintained in the short term until The Beryl Jane Flett Studio extension to the Manning Entertainment Centre is completed and more work is done to determine the best future use of the space, council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell said. A review of visitor services was presented to this week's MidCoast Council meeting. The review highlighted the decline in visits to traditional visitor information centres. "Less than five per cent of visitors to our region are visiting information centres," Mr De Szell said. "This has been a continuing trend since prior to 2016, and the Taree visitor centre has seen the greatest decline." Three Barrington Coast visitor information centres have been staffed by council, in Taree, Forster and Gloucester. Forster is the most visited centre with more than 13,000 visits over the last year, while the Gloucester centre received 8000 visits and Taree 3000. "We know that 95 per cent of people who come to visit the Barrington Coast are getting their information from other sources. This is on par with the industry experience - most people are getting their information about us online both before they visit and during their visit." This was very much the experience before 2020-21 COVID pandemic and online use has continued to increase during this time, Mr De Szell said. "COVID has increased visitor expectations in online and digital platforms for a range of functions from sourcing visitor information to online bookings that were already on a sharp increase before the pandemic." Mr De Szell said the Barrington Coast team is developing programs which will help to deliver visitor information services to customers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/39599706-93b7-4b74-b629-aa5d050055c7.JPG/r0_1005_2136_2212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg